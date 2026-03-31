Nigeria: Drivers Block Roads As Benin Commuters Stranded Over Fuel Hike

Commercial drivers operating along Upper Sakponba Road in Benin City on Monday staged a protest against the recent increase in petroleum product prices, disrupting traffic and leaving many commuters stranded.

The aggrieved drivers blocked key sections of the busy road, mounting roadblocks at Aifuwa Street and Pioneer Junction, while calling on their colleagues to immediately adjust transport fares in line with the rising cost of fuel.

As a result of the protest, several passengers were forced to disembark midway and trek long distances to reach their destinations, with vehicular movement severely hindered along the affected routes.

One of the protesting drivers, identified simply as John, said the action was driven by economic hardship and the need to remain in business.

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According to him, "We were buying fuel for about N870 before, and we charged N500 per trip, but now fuel is about N1,350 per litre, and fares remain the same. How do you expect us to survive?"

He further lamented the high daily operating cost, stating, "You buy fuel for as much as N25,000 in a day, settle the vehicle owner, and at the end, nothing reasonable is left to take home to your family."

A commuter, who declined to give her name, recounted her experience, saying she was forced to abandon her journey midway due to the roadblock.

"I was coming from Ring Road this morning, but after Oka Market, we met a blockade. The drivers asked everyone to come down, so I had to carry my load and walk across before finding another bus," she said.

Meanwhile, checks revealed that transport fares across parts of the city have already increased. Trips from Idogbo to Ring Road now cost between N800 and N1,000, up from N500-N700, while fares from Ikpoba Hill to Ring Road have similarly risen, reflecting the broader impact of the fuel price surge on commuters.