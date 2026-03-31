Nigeria: Benue, FG Distribute Food to Vulnerable Persons

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, in collaboration with the Benue State Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, have distributed assorted garri food to vulnerable persons in some selected local government areas of the state.

According to the government, the beneficiaries of the intervention included persons living with disabilities, inmates of correctional centres, internally displaced persons (IDPs), were drawn from Ukum, Logo, Kwande, Agatu, and Gwer West local government areas as well as women cooperatives and orphanages.

Speaking during the flag-off of the food distribution in Makurdi, the Benue State coordinator of the Federal Ministry, Daspan Nathaniel, said the initiative was part of efforts by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to improve the living conditions of citizens, particularly those most affected.

He noted, that Benue was selected as one of the beneficiary states due to the prevailing insecurity affecting livelihoods.

In his remarks, the state commissioner for agriculture and food security, Benjamin Ashaver, who was represented by the permanent secretary and director of agricultural services, Elijah Ogaagbenu and Emmanuel Umela, commended President Tinubu for the intervention.

Ashaver lauded the federal government for its commitment to improving the welfare of vulnerable populations in Benue State, especially, in the face of ongoing socio-economic challenges.