Liberia: French Embassy Refutes Ambassador's Claim of Boakai-Macron Call, Contradicting Ambassador's Earlier Remarks

Monrovia — The Embassy of France in Liberia has denied reports that Ambassador Isabelle Le Guellec confirmed any telephone conversation between President Joseph Nyuma Boakai and French President Emmanuel Macron regarding the ongoing Liberia-Guinea border tensions.

In a brief statement, the Embassy said claims published by FrontPage Africa on March 25, 2026, suggesting the Ambassador had acknowledged such a call, were inaccurate--despite appearing to contradict earlier remarks made by Ambassador Le Guellec.

"The Embassy of France in Liberia informs that, contrary to the claims contained in the FrontPage Africa story published on March 25, 2026, Ambassador Isabelle Le Guellec did not confirm the existence of a call between H.E. the President of the Republic of France, Emmanuel Macron, and H.E. the President of the Republic of Liberia, Joseph N. Boakai, pertaining to the border disputes between Guinea and Liberia," the statement read.

Conflicting Signals

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Last week, during a press conference in Monrovia, Ambassador Le Guellec was asked about France's role in easing the tensions within the Mano River sub-region. She responded in a manner widely interpreted as suggesting a possible call between the two leaders:

"To be very honest with you, because I need to get some instructions, I don't know exactly what has happened... your president, President Boakai, seems to have called the French President. I don't know exactly what they said," the Ambassador said.

Her remarks sparked speculation that communication had taken place, though the Embassy's subsequent statement clarified otherwise.

Diplomatic Sensitivities

Analysts say the Embassy's rebuttal, issued five days after the March 25 publication, underscores the diplomatic sensitivity surrounding the Liberia-Guinea border dispute and any perceived involvement of major powers such as France.

Observers note that the apparent contradiction illustrates the complexities of diplomatic communication, where informal or preliminary statements can quickly become sources of controversy.

Ambassador Le Guellec also reiterated France's commitment to supporting peaceful resolution efforts through regional and international bodies.

"If we can help--like ECOWAS, like the African Union--to stop the dispute in any way... We are friends of Liberia. We are friends of Guinea. We are friends of Sierra Leone; we are friends of Côte d'Ivoire. We are all friends," she said.

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Regional Context

The denial comes amid heightened tensions along the Liberia-Guinea border, prompting ongoing diplomatic engagement within the Mano River Union. The Liberian government has been actively seeking regional and international support to de-escalate the situation, including outreach to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the African Union.

Last week, FrontPage Africa sources indicated that President Boakai reportedly reached out to President Macron to intervene in the escalating border dispute, but the French leader declined. The Executive Mansion has not denied that exchanges between the two leaders took place.