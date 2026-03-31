Somalia: U.S. Lawmaker Pushes Somaliland Recognition After Israel Move

Hargeisa — A U.S. congressman said recent legislation he introduced could help pave the way for closer ties with Somaliland and potentially support future recognition of the self-declared republic, following a similar move by Israel.

In an interview with The Algemeiner, Representative John Rose, a Republican from Tennessee, said Washington should explore stronger engagement with Somaliland, citing its relative stability and governance record in the Horn of Africa.

"We think it's in the best interest of the United States to develop a stronger relationship and to provide a path forward for what I would ultimately hope might be a full recognition of Somaliland as an independent nation," Rose said.

The remarks come after Israel recognized Somaliland in December, becoming the first country to do so.

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Rose said the decision had drawn attention in Washington, adding that Somaliland's democratic institutions and security record distinguish it from other parts of the region.

Filed on March 19, Rose's proposed Somaliland Economic Access and Opportunity Act would require the U.S. Treasury to report to Congress on barriers the territory faces in accessing international financial systems.

"So, what is the lay of the landscape? We want them to tell us that," Rose said, referring to compliance with global banking standards, including anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing requirements.

The bill also seeks to examine how Somaliland could gain access to international financial networks such as SWIFT.

Rose said Somaliland's location along the Gulf of Aden and near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait underscores its strategic importance, particularly as global powers compete for influence in the region.

He cited China's presence in Djibouti as part of broader geopolitical considerations.

"I think it's also an important element that this is a relatively well-functioning democracy, and we think the United States should encourage that," he said.

Rose said there could be bipartisan support in Congress for deeper engagement.

"I don't think there's any real political angle here that ought to cause either side to be concerned about it," he said.

Somaliland reclaimed its sovereignty in 1991 and has operated its own government, currency and security forces, but has not received widespread international recognition.

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Rose said further U.S. engagement could help support economic development and stability in the region.

"I think seeing Somaliland succeed is really what motivates me," he said.

SOURCE: The Algemeiner