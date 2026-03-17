Somalia: Somaliland, Israel Diplomats Mark Ramadan Iftar in London, Highlight Deepening Ties

London — Diplomats from Somaliland and Israel gathered in London for a Ramadan Iftar hosted by Somaliland's embassy, in a sign of strengthening ties following Israel's recognition of the Horn of Africa nation late last year.

The event brought together representatives from both embassies to share the traditional fast-breaking meal, highlighting themes of religious tolerance, cultural exchange and cooperation.

"The gathering reflected the values of hospitality, generosity and reflection that define the holy month," the Israeli embassy said in a statement, adding that the Iftar provided an opportunity to promote peaceful coexistence and partnership.

Israel recognized Somaliland in December 2025, a move that has paved the way for closer diplomatic, economic and cultural engagement between the two sides.

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Daniela Grudsky-Ekstein, Israel's chargé d'affaires in the United Kingdom, attended the event and expressed appreciation for the invitation, describing it as a gesture of growing friendship.

Somaliland's ambassador to the United Kingdom, Said Hassan Bihi, said such events play an important role in strengthening ties and building trust between nations.

Diplomats said initiatives that bring together people across cultures and faiths are key to reinforcing long-term partnerships, particularly amid global uncertainty.

Since recognition, Somaliland and Israel have signalled interest in expanding cooperation across multiple sectors, reflecting what officials describe as a shared commitment to closer bilateral relations.

(Reporting by HornDiplomat News Desk)