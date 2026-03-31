Ghana: Our Submarine Cables Need Urgent Protection

editorial

Ghana's digital economy rests on a foundation most citizens never see but rely on every day--submarine cables lying beneath our coastal waters.

These cables carry more than 95 per cent of the country's international communications, powering everything from banking and mobile money to internet services and government operations.

That is why the rising damage to this critical infrastructure should concern us all.

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What makes the situation even more troubling is that the majority of these incidents are avoidable.

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Industrial fishing activities, particularly trawling and indiscriminate anchoring, account for nearly 75 per cent of submarine cable faults.

Only a quarter are caused by natural factors. This is not simply a matter of chance; it is a question of human action and, more importantly, inaction.

The recent Submarine Cable Awareness Week, organised by the Association of Submarine Cable Operators of Ghana, served as a timely reminder of the risks at hand.

It also marked two years since the March 14, 2024, disruptions along the West African coast, which exposed the fragility of our digital systems.

The effects of that disruption were immediate and widespread. Internet access slowed, mobile networks became unreliable, banking operations were interrupted, and mobile money transactions, now central to daily life, were affected.

The economic cost was significant, but the disruption to public confidence was just as damaging.

Ghana's role as a major landing hub for submarine cables in West Africa makes the issue even more critical.

The country hosts several cable systems that not only support domestic connectivity but also link neighbouring and landlocked countries. In essence, Ghana is a gateway for regional communications. That position comes with responsibility.

Protecting submarine cables must be treated as a national priority.

The cost of repairing a single damaged cable can run into millions of dollars, often requiring specialised vessels from abroad. Preventing such damage is far more practical and far less costly than fixing it after the fact.

The solutions are clear and achievable.

First, the enforcement of existing laws, particularly the Fisheries Act, 2002, must be strengthened.

Restrictions on trawling in sensitive coastal areas should not remain on paper. Expanding cable protection zones, as proposed by industry stakeholders, is a sensible step that deserves urgent attention.

The mandatory use of vessel tracking systems would also improve monitoring and accountability.

However, enforcement alone will not solve the problem.

There must be sustained engagement with fishing communities. Many operators may not fully understand the consequences of their actions.

Education, combined with practical incentives such as compensation for lost fishing gear, could encourage safer practices and reduce resistance to regulations.

Government's commitment to addressing the issue, as reaffirmed by the Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George, is welcome.

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What is needed now is coordinated action bringing together regulators, maritime authorities and industry players to ensure that policies are not only adopted but enforced.

This is not just about infrastructure. It is about protecting the systems that sustain Ghana's economy and connect its people.

As reliance on digital services continues to grow, the resilience of this infrastructure becomes non-negotiable. Another disruption on the scale of 2024 would do more than inconvenience citizens; it could undermine economic stability and investor confidence.

The warning signs are clear. The risks are known. The solutions are within reach.

Ghana cannot afford to delay. Protecting submarine cables is not optional--it is essential.

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