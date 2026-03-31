Zimbabwe: Ghana, Zimbabwe to Unlock New Development Opportunities

GHANA and Zimbabwe have renewed their bilateral partnership, signaling a fresh push to deepen cooperation and unlock new development opportunities across multiple sectors.

The renewed commitment was announced at the opening of the Ghana-Zimbabwe Permanent Joint Commission for Cooperation (PJCC) in Accra, where officials from both countries pledged to strengthen ties in trade, agriculture, energy, and infrastructure.

Speaking at the event on Friday, the Chief Director of Ghana's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mrs Khadija Iddrisu, described the agreement as both historic and forward-looking. Covering more than 20 areas, she said the framework would unlock the potential of key sectors while consolidating relations between Ghana and Zimbabwe.

"This meeting is both historic and symbolic. It marks not only the formal institutionalisation of cooperation between our two countries, but also a conscious effort to revitalise a relationship whose foundations were laid many decades ago," she said.

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Mrs Iddrisu stressed the need for the partnership to go beyond dialogue and deliver measurable outcomes. She called for clear priorities and actionable plans to ensure sustainable development.

"By leveraging our respective comparative advantages, we can unlock new opportunities for industrial development, job creation for our people and overall economic growth," she said, adding that the process must result in tangible benefits for citizens.

Her counterpart, Zimbabwe's Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Mr Albert Ranganai Chimbindi, highlighted existing cooperation as a strong foundation for expanded engagement.

He cited the reciprocal visa-free arrangement between the two countries as evidence of their shared commitment to promoting mobility and strengthening people-to-people ties, in line with the African Union's Agenda 2063.

"We now have to go the extra mile to remove any impediments to trade and investment," he said.

· Delegates from Ghana and Zimbabwe after the summit

Mr Chimbindi outlined opportunities for increased trade, noting that Zimbabwe could supply agricultural commodities such as vegetables, sugar, beef, and maize, while Ghana could expand exports of textiles, cocoa-based products, shea butter, and traditional black soap.

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He also proposed the establishment of warehouses in both countries to facilitate easier access to goods and improve trade flows.

"Zimbabwe is ready to expand mutually beneficial trade with Ghana," he said, adding that both sides should prioritise high-impact initiatives.

Diplomatic relations between Ghana and Zimbabwe date back more than six decades, rooted in shared Pan-African ideals championed by their founding leaders.

The PJCC session is expected to pave the way for further technical and ministerial engagements, with cooperation anticipated in areas including mining, education, health, and tourism, as both countries seek to chart a new phase of dynamic, multi-sectoral partnership.