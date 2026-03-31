Ghana: Veep Visits Survivors of Accra New Town Building Collapse

THE Vice President, Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, yesterday visited survivors of the collapsed building at Accra New Town who are receiving treatment at the 37 Military Hospital, the University of Ghana Medical Centre, and the Police Hospital.

She was accompanied by the Minister for the Interior, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, and the Chief of Staff at the Office of the Vice President, Alex Segbefia. The delegation interacted with medical staff and victims, expressing concern for their condition and assuring them of government support.

Earlier, the Vice President and her team visited the scene of the collapsed building to assess the situation and were briefed by emergency response teams.

In response, she raised concerns about the circumstances under which the building was constructed, questioning whether proper approvals had been obtained.

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She condemned any lapses in the building permit process that may have contributed to the collapse, stressing that such failures put lives at risk.

She emphasised the need for strict enforcement of building regulations across the country to prevent similar tragedies, noting that adherence to safety standards must never be compromised, especially in densely populated areas.

Investigations are expected to be launched to determine the exact cause of the collapse and to establish accountability.

The incident has once again drawn attention to concerns over building safety and enforcement of construction laws in the country, with many calling for stronger oversight to avoid future disasters.

Preliminary reports indicate that the structure, an uncompleted multi-storey building within the premises of the Accra New Town Experimental School, had been standing for about 14 years.

Though not fully completed, it was reportedly used occasionally by a group of Christian worshippers for services.

Emergency teams confirmed that 20 people have been rescued from the debris, while three persons have been pronounced dead. Rescue efforts were still ongoing at the time of the Vice President's visit.