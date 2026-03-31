Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang on Tuesday confirmed that 28 persons were killed in a deadly gunmen attack on the Angwan Rukuba community in Jos North Local Government Area.

The governor made the confirmation in a statewide broadcast following the Sunday evening assault, which occurred at about 7:30 pm in the Gari Ya Waye area of the community.

Mutfwang, who visited the scene of the attack alongside security chiefs and the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) where survivors are receiving treatment, described the incident as a "senseless attack" on law-abiding citizens.

"Twenty-eight innocent lives were lost," the governor said, adding that several others sustained injuries.

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He announced that the state government would bear the full cost of medical treatment for the injured and provide necessary support, including dignified burials, for the families of the deceased. The governor also ruled out any mass burial for the victims.

The governor added that in response to the incident, a 48-hour curfew was imposed on Jos North LGA, effective from midnight on Sunday, March 29, to April 1, 2026, to enable security agencies to conduct thorough operations and restore normalcy.

The curfew will be reviewed periodically, he said.

Mutfwang commended residents, community leaders and youths for exercising restraint and refusing to retaliate, describing their maturity as commendable.

He revealed that security agencies have already apprehended a suspect who had earlier issued threats against the state, and vowed that all perpetrators would be brought to justice and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

To further strengthen security, the governor convened a State Security Council meeting and directed strict enforcement of the existing ban on commercial motorcycle operators (Okada) within the Jos Greater Master Plan.

The Commissioner of Police has been tasked with issuing detailed guidelines on the enforcement.

The governor urged citizens to remain vigilant, report suspicious movements to security agencies, and resist any temptation to take the law into their own hands.

He called on community leaders, youths, religious leaders and other stakeholders to partner with the government in promoting dialogue, tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

Mutfwang assured that his administration remains committed to protecting lives and property and ensuring lasting peace in Plateau State, which he described as a beacon of harmonious living.

He prayed for comfort for the bereaved families, speedy recovery for the injured, and enduring peace for the state.