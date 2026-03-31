Nigeria: Injury Update - Boniface Set for Late-Season Comeback to Rescue Bremen

On Monday, Werder Bremen confirmed that Boniface has returned to the club to complete the final stages of his recovery

For strikers, rhythm is everything.

For Victor Boniface, this season has been anything but rhythmic; it has been disrupted, delayed, and defined by setbacks. But now, after months on the sidelines, there is a shift.

A window is opening. And it could change everything.

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A season that never settled

Last summer, Boniface made one of the most unexpected moves of the transfer window, joining Werder Bremen on a season-long loan.

It was a transfer that raised eyebrows.

At a time when he was building momentum in European football, the switch was meant to offer an opportunity. Instead, it became a struggle for consistency. Minutes were limited. Rhythm never fully arrived.

Then came the real blow.

In December, Bremen confirmed the Nigerian had suffered a knee injury, one that would later require surgery. By January, the prognosis was clear: his season was effectively over.

Or so it seemed.

Back to base: Rebuilding at Leverkusen

With his campaign halted, Boniface returned to Bayer Leverkusen, his parent club, to begin rehabilitation.

What followed was not a public spectacle, but quiet work.

Through February and early March, glimpses of his recovery began to surface, images of gym sessions, individual drills, and gradual reintroduction to movement. Step by step, strength returned.

Then came a more telling sign.

Boniface began training with Leverkusen's U-19 side, a controlled environment that signalled readiness for the next phase.

The turning point: Back to Bremen

Now, the story has shifted again.

On Monday, Werder Bremen confirmed that Boniface has returned to the club to complete the final stages of his recovery.

According to reports from Deichstube, he is set to begin individual training immediately, with a possible return to full team sessions as early as next week--if progress continues.

For a player once ruled out for the season, this is more than a comeback timeline.

It is an opportunity reclaimed.

Cautious optimism from the inside

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Within the club, there is excitement, but also restraint.

Werder Bremen's Head of Professional Football, Peter Niemeyer, made it clear that Boniface's reintegration will be carefully managed.

"He will be carefully reintroduced to team training as early as next week. We're hopeful that he can still make an appearance this season."

The keyword: careful.

Because in a relegation battle, urgency can be dangerous, but so can impatience.

A return that could define the run-in

If all goes to plan, Boniface could return to competitive action by late April.

That timing is not just fortunate, it is critical.

Werder Bremen currently sit 14th in the Bundesliga, just four points above the relegation zone. With only seven games remaining, survival is no longer theoretical; it is immediate.

And in these moments, goals change narratives.

Boniface, once sidelined and forgotten in the season's equation, could now become central to its outcome.

From setback to significance

This is not just about recovery. It is about timing, resilience, and relevance.

From a surprise transfer... To a season derailed...

To a potential late return with everything on the line...

For Victor Boniface, the story is no longer about what was lost. It is about what can still be won.

And in the closing weeks of the season, that possibility might be all that matters.