Nigeria: Bomadi LG Boss Declares Crackdown On Ritualists, Orders Vigilante Action

The Chairman of Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State, Rawlings Dagidi Andaye, has issued a stern warning to suspected ritualists and other criminal elements to steer clear of the area following a recent attempted beheading incident.

The warning comes in the wake of an attack on a 60-year-old woman, Esther Bolozimor, who narrowly escaped death after being ambushed along Akepe Road in Bomadi about two weeks ago. The victim was reportedly rescued by a passerby who heard her distress and intervened before the assailants could carry out the act.

Reacting to the development, Andaye said security agencies have been activated to track down those responsible, stressing that his administration would not tolerate a breakdown of law and order in the once peaceful riverine communities.

"My number one priority since assuming office is security. We have strengthened the local vigilante outfit to work closely with the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies to ensure safety across Bomadi and its environs," he said.

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The council boss disclosed that he had directed the Bomadi Local Government Vigilante Group to intensify operations and apprehend those behind the incident, noting that he occasionally participates in security patrols to maintain peace in the area.

He further revealed that an emergency security meeting had been convened following the attack, with strategies already put in place to prevent a recurrence.

According to him, the council has also visited the victim in hospital, where she is responding to treatment, and has fully covered her medical expenses.

"We are warning all ritualists, cultists, and criminals to leave Bomadi Local Government Area. It will not be a safe haven for criminal activities," Andaye added.

In his reaction, the leader of the vigilante group, Clement Tikpa, confirmed that efforts were underway to track the suspects.

"We are trailing the perpetrators of this act, and once apprehended, they will be handed over to the police to face justice," he said, assuring residents of the group's commitment to restoring safety.

The renewed security push signals a tougher stance by authorities aimed at curbing rising criminal activities and preserving peace in Bomadi and surrounding communities.