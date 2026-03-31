Nigeria: Tinapa Project - How Obasanjo, Quantity Surveyor Saved Cross River ₦3bn - - Duke

Abuja — Former Cross River State Governor, Donald Duke, has revealed how the intervention of a Quantity Surveyor and former President Olusegun Obasanjo helped the state save ₦3 billion during the construction of the Tinapa Resort project.

Duke made the disclosure while delivering a goodwill message at the unveiling of the national secretariat of the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors, renamed "QS J. Segun Ajanlekoko House," in Abuja.

He explained that a construction firm initially quoted ₦30 billion for the Tinapa project, which his administration negotiated down to ₦24 billion. However, six months after signing the agreement, the contractor halted work, insisting on reverting to the original ₦30 billion cost.

Faced with the challenge, Duke said he engaged J. Segun Ajanlekoko, whose firm conducted an independent cost assessment and arrived at ₦21 billion as the appropriate project cost.

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Armed with the new valuation, Duke approached Obasanjo, whom he described as "my boss," for intervention. The former President subsequently contacted the Managing Director of the construction company, warning that outstanding payments due to the firm could be suspended.

Following the intervention, the contractor agreed to continue the project at the revised cost, although a clause was inserted stipulating that failure by the state to meet payment obligations would trigger a reversion to the original ₦30 billion.

Duke added that the state secured a financing arrangement with United Bank for Africa, its banker at the time, ensuring prompt payments to the contractor and preventing cost escalation.

He used the opportunity to advocate a stronger role for Quantity Surveyors in public finance, suggesting that all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) should require certified cost approvals before submitting budgets to the National Assembly.

According to him, such a measure would curb corruption and reduce waste in the budgeting process, although he stressed that professionals must be held accountable for misconduct.

Also speaking, a former Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises, Emeka Eze, commended Ajanlekoko's integrity, noting that he could have compromised but chose to act in the public interest.

Chairman of the occasion, Ademola Adebise, emphasised the need to invest in skilled professionals to address Nigeria's housing and infrastructure deficits.

In his remarks, Ajanlekoko expressed hope that the newly unveiled building would inspire young professionals to uphold ethical standards and excellence in practice.

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The institute also honoured distinguished members by naming key facilities, including its data centre, after them