Nigeria: Nema, IOM Receive 145 Returnees From Libya

31 March 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in collaboration with the International Office for Migration (IOM) has received 145 Nigerian returnees from Benghazi, Libya, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Head of Lagos Operations Office, NEMA, Mr Mohammed Olatunde, and made available to newsmen in Lagos.

Olatunde said the returnees arrived at about 8:27 p.m. aboard an Al Buraq Airlines flight as part of the Assisted Voluntary Return programme.

According to him, the programme is facilitated by the International Organisation for Migration in collaboration with the federal government.

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"The breakdown shows 122 adults, comprising 46 males and 76 females.

"It also includes 29 children, with 13 males and 16 females.

"A total of 27 infants were received, comprising 17 males and 10 females," Olatunde said.

He said the officials of the Nigeria Immigration Service conducted biometric registration and documentation of the returnees upon arrival.

"This is to ensure proper identification and facilitate their reintegration into the country.

"The returnees were provided with food and potable water to meet immediate needs.

"They also received medical care and ambulance services for those requiring attention.

"Other support included luggage handling, logistics assistance, and counselling services," Olatunde said.

NEMA said the measures were to ensure a safe, dignified and coordinated reception process. (NAN)

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