Ikorodu City's continental hopes received a major boost after the Lagos team overpowered resilient Warri Wolves 4-3 in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) week 32 match played yesterday at the Mobolaji Johnson Sports Arena in Lagos.

Sadly, Evwierhurhona Igbunu's hat-trick in the keenly contested match wasn't enough to save his side from a twelfth defeat in the ongoing NPFL season.

Abayomi Ayodeji gave Ikorodu City an early lead when he opened the scoring in the 4th minute. Joseph Arumala doubled the lead in the 24th minute, Igbunu reduced the deficit for the visitors in the 26th minute before an own goal in the 39th minute restored City's two-goal lead.

On resumption, Igbunu bagged his brace in the 53rd minute, but a minute later, Tosin Oyedokun, increased Ikorodu City's tally to four goals before Igbunu grabbed his hat-trick in the fourth minute of second half stoppage time.

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The hard-fought victory returned City to third position on the table with 52 points.

Meanwhile, Kano Pillars' battle for survival suffered a serious setback as the "Masu gida" boys capitulated to a crushing 4-1 defeat to Bayelsa United in Yenagoa. Pillars' consolation goal was scored by Williams Yikat in the 8th minute of second half added time.

It also rained goals in the city of Port-Harcourt where table-toppers, Rivers United, overcame relegation-bound Kun Khalifat 4-2 to consolidate their position on the table with 55 points.

In Abia, Enyimba defeated city rivals Abia Warriors 2-1 as they continue the fight against relegation. The match was heading to a 1-1 draw after Chukwuemeka Obioma equalised for Abia Warriors in the 89th minute but Wonah Williams scored in added time to hand the "Peoples Elephants" the maximum points.

Elsewhere, Remo Stars resurgence under Coach Usman Abdallah manifested in Maiduguri where the reigning champions, though reduced to 10 men, forced El-Kanemi Warriors to a 1-1 draw; Barau FC also shared the spoils in a goalless draw with neighbours Katsina United, while Niger Tornadoes' late goals off the boots of Abdulrasheed Dabai and Terdoo Shimagande earned the "Ikon Allah" boys a well-deserved 2-0 victory over struggling Wikki Tourists in Minna.

Meanwhile, title-chasing Enugu Rangers were tripped at the Lekan Salami Stadium Ibadan where they were beaten 3-1 by perennial rivals 3SC.