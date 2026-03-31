Nigeria: Amos Adamu's Son, Samson, Appointed CAF's Acting Secretary General

Samson Adamu, son of Nigeria's famous sports administrator, Dr. Amos Adamu, was on Sunday, March 29, appointed as the Acting Secretary General of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

According to the statement released yesterday by the Director of Communications of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Dr Ademola Olajire, Samson is the first Nigerian to be appointed to the position since the continent's football-governing body was founded 70 years ago.

He replaced Swiss-Congolese Veron Mosengo-Omba, who tendered his resignation the same day.

Before his latest appointment, Adamu was the CAF's Director of Tournaments and Events, and played key roles in the successful organisation of major continental competitions.

His name was proposed by the CAF Executive Committee and ratified by the Congress, at its meeting of Sunday, 29th March 2026 at the Giza Palace Hotel in Cairo, Egypt.

It will be recalled that Samson's father, Dr Adamu once served as an Executive Committee member of FIFA and the Confederation of African Football, and also served as Director-General of the National Sports Commission (NSC).

In December 2000, Adamu was named President for the Organising Committee for the 8th All-Africa Games (COJA).

Nigeria won the Games held in October 2023 in the newly constructed Abuja National Stadium now renamed as MKO Abiola Stadium Abuja.