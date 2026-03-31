Nigeria: Alfred, Okuro Defend Titles At Gov Diri's Wrestling Classics

Pakistan Alfred, an athlete with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) and Augustine Okuro, from Delta State, have successfully defended their titles in the Greco-Roman category at the 4th edition of the Governor Douye Diri Wrestling Classics held on Saturday, March 28 in Yenagoa.

Alfred and Okuro had won the same category during the last edition of the competition.

Alfred delivered a dominant performance in the 67kg division, defeating all opponents in a round-robin format to secure the gold medal.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In the super heavyweight (130kg) category, Okuro also proved his class, overcoming all challengers by technical superiority to retain his title.

Akene Ebi of Bayelsa State finished with silver, while Hamza Shuaibu (Nigeria Army) and Ipanbu Somina (Sim Fubara) claimed bronze medals.

Meanwhile, Harrison Onovwiomogbohwo of Bayelsa State made headlines by clinching his first Greco-Roman gold medal in the 97kg category.

The freestyle champion dethroned Tobechukwu Udeh of Nigeria Army to emerge as the new champion.

Elebiju Omoniyi (Defence) and Martin Aziba (John Cashing Club) settled for bronze.

In other results, Long-Life Okokoro of Dynamite Club won silver in the 97kg category, while David Obodo (Imo State) and Victor Ebikebina (Bayelsa State) secured bronze medals.

Bayelsa State topped the Greco-Roman medal table with an impressive haul of eight medals; four gold, one silver, and three bronze.

Delta State finished second with three medals, comprising two gold and one bronze.