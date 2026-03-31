Ghana: Cybercrime On the Rise - Is Ghana Prepared for the Digital Battlefield?

In today's digital age, technology has made life easier for many Ghanaians. From sending money through mobile phones to shopping online and communicating through social media, the internet has become an important part of everyday life. However, as more people move online, cybercriminals are also finding new ways to exploit unsuspecting users.

Cybercrime has become one of the fastest-growing threats in the digital world, and Ghana is no exception. Many people have fallen victim to online fraud, identity theft, fake investment schemes and mobile money scams. The big question is: Is Ghana ready to protect itself from these digital threats?

Growing cases of online fraud

In recent years, reports of cybercrime in Ghana have increased. Many citizens have complained about losing money through fraudulent messages, fake phone calls and suspicious links sent through social media.

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One common example is the mobile money scam, where criminals pretend to be staff of telecom companies or financial institutions. They call victims and trick them into sharing secret codes or transferring money. Within minutes, the victim's money disappears.

Others receive messages claiming they have won a lottery or a prize. Victims are asked to pay a small "processing fee" before receiving their winnings. Unfortunately, after the payment is made, the fraudsters disappear.

These scams affect individuals, small businesses and even large organisations.

How cybercriminals operate

Cybercriminals are becoming more clever and organised. They use different methods to trick people online. Some create fake websites that look exactly like legitimate ones. Others hack into social media accounts and send messages to friends and family asking for financial help.

Phishing is another common method. In this case, criminals send emails or messages that look like they come from trusted companies such as banks. The message usually asks the user to click on a link and enter personal information like passwords or bank details.

Once the victim provides this information, the criminals use it to access their accounts and steal money.

Efforts to fight cybercrime in Ghana

The government has recognised the seriousness of cybercrime and has taken steps to address the problem. One key institution leading the fight is the Cyber Security Authority.

The authority works to protect the country's digital space by creating cybersecurity policies, monitoring cyber threats and educating the public about online safety.

In addition, the government has passed laws such as the Cybersecurity Act, 2020 (Act 1038) to strengthen the country's ability to investigate and punish cybercriminals.

Public awareness campaigns have also been introduced to educate citizens on how to stay safe online.

The role of individuals and businesses

While the government is working to improve cybersecurity, individuals and businesses also have an important role to play.

Experts advise people to avoid sharing sensitive information such as passwords, bank details or mobile money codes with anyone. Users should also be careful when clicking on unknown links or downloading files from suspicious sources.

Strong passwords, two-factor authentication and regular updates of devices can also help reduce the risk of cyber-attacks.

Businesses, especially those that handle customer information, must invest in stronger security systems to protect their data and that of their clients.

A growing career opportunity

The fight against cybercrime is not only the responsibility of government agencies but also every internet user.

As cyber threats continue to increase, there is also a growing demand for cybersecurity professionals. Many young people are now pursuing careers in cybersecurity to help protect organisations and individuals from digital attacks.

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Universities and technology training centres are gradually introducing programmes to train experts in this field.

This means cybersecurity is not only about protection but also about creating new job opportunities for the youth.

The road ahead

Technology will continue to play a major role in Ghana's development. As the country moves towards a more digital economy, the need for stronger cybersecurity measures becomes even more important.

Cybercrime may be a growing challenge, but with stronger laws, public awareness and better digital practices, Ghana can build a safer online environment for everyone.

The fight against cybercrime is not only the responsibility of government agencies but also every internet user. By staying alert and informed, citizens can help protect themselves and contribute to a safer digital future for the nation.

The writer is a Webmaster at the New Times Corporation (NTC).