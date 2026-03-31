Ghana: Fall Out of Auditor-General's Special Report - Rans Logistics Refunds Gh¢19.1m to State...Yet to Account for 7,000 Tonnes of Rice

The Deputy Minister of Finance, Mr Thomas Nyarko Ampem, has revealed that Rans Logistics has refunded GH¢19.1 million to the state, just one week after the Auditor-General's special report on multiple infractions was made public.

The company was cited in the report and flagged for overpayment in relation to grain transportation and the disappearance of thousands of tonnes of rice and maize.

Mr Ampem made the revelation when the Ministry of Finance appeared before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in Parliament yesterday to respond to the findings of the Auditor-General's special report.

"On March 10, I presented the findings of the audit to Parliament. Exactly a week later, on March 17, one of the companies, Rans Logistics, has gone ahead to refund GH¢19.1 million to the state," he said.

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According to Mr Ampem, the refund of the amount by the company demonstrates the importance of special audits by the Auditor-General in protecting public resources.

Moreover, the Deputy Minister noted that efforts were ongoing to ensure that the company accounts for about 7,000 metric tonnes of rice it was paid for, as captured in the special audit report.

"We are expecting the value of these 7,000 metric tonnes of rice to be reimbursed as well. The Auditor-General is working with his team to recommend the right course of action for all identified infractions," Mr Ampem said.

"This example shows the importance of audit. It is intended to protect state resources, and it is already beginning to achieve its purpose," he added.

The committee commended the Deputy Minister for ensuring that the company refunded the amount after it was cited in the special audit report for the 2024 fiscal year.

It further urged the Ministry to ensure that other companies and agencies cited in the special audit report also refund monies owed to the state.