Nigeria: El-Rufai Returns to Court After Mother's Burial

31 March 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Mohammed I. Yaba

Malam Nasir El-Rufai, former governor of Kaduna State, is currently at the State High Court in Kaduna.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) had filed different charges against him.

Last week, he was arraigned before Justice Rilwan M. Aikawa on a 10-count charge bordering on alleged conversion and possession of public property as well as money laundering.

Ad

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The former governor was produced in court after more than a month in detention.

The court subsequently fixed March 31, 2026, to hear pending applications, including a bail request by the former governor.

But on March 27, 2026, the commission released El-Rufai on compassionate grounds following the death of his mother, Hajiya Ummar El-Rufai in Cairo, Egypt.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC), who has denied the allegations leveled against him, received condolence messages from top dignitaries, including President Bola Tinubu.

While Vice-President Kashim Shettima, National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu; National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), more than 10 governors, including Senator Uba Sani, his estranged ally, all took part in the funeral activities.

Key ADC chieftains such as Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar; former Senate President David Mark; former Presidential Candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, former Ministers Abubakar Malami, Isa Pantami, Rotimi Amaechi, Rauf Aregbesola, among others condoled him personally.

On Tuesday, he was arraigned before a Kaduna State High Court, alongside one Amadu Sule, for alleged offences ranging from abuse of office, fraud, and intent to commit fraud to conferring undue advantage, among others.

The commission is expected to later take him to the Federal High Court in Kaduna, where his bail application is expected to be heard.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.