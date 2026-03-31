Nigeria: El-Rufai Returns to Court After Mother's Burial

Malam Nasir El-Rufai, former governor of Kaduna State, is currently at the State High Court in Kaduna.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) had filed different charges against him.

Last week, he was arraigned before Justice Rilwan M. Aikawa on a 10-count charge bordering on alleged conversion and possession of public property as well as money laundering.

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The former governor was produced in court after more than a month in detention.

The court subsequently fixed March 31, 2026, to hear pending applications, including a bail request by the former governor.

But on March 27, 2026, the commission released El-Rufai on compassionate grounds following the death of his mother, Hajiya Ummar El-Rufai in Cairo, Egypt.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC), who has denied the allegations leveled against him, received condolence messages from top dignitaries, including President Bola Tinubu.

While Vice-President Kashim Shettima, National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu; National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), more than 10 governors, including Senator Uba Sani, his estranged ally, all took part in the funeral activities.

Key ADC chieftains such as Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar; former Senate President David Mark; former Presidential Candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, former Ministers Abubakar Malami, Isa Pantami, Rotimi Amaechi, Rauf Aregbesola, among others condoled him personally.

On Tuesday, he was arraigned before a Kaduna State High Court, alongside one Amadu Sule, for alleged offences ranging from abuse of office, fraud, and intent to commit fraud to conferring undue advantage, among others.

The commission is expected to later take him to the Federal High Court in Kaduna, where his bail application is expected to be heard.