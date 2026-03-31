Nigeria: FG - 10 Ambassador Designates Accepted By Host Countries, Others On Waiting List

31 March 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Daily Trust

At least 10 countries have accepted ambassador designates appointed by President Bola Tinubu.

The 10 countries are the United Kingdom, France, the United States, Ireland, Qatar, Republic of Benin, Ethiopia, Djibouti, Senegal, and Sierra Leone.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Ebienfa, disclosed this while explaining that the process of securing approval from other countries is ongoing.

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"I wish to inform you that the process of receiving agreements from the countries the ambassadors-designate are posted to is ongoing."

"We have received agreements from the United Kingdom, France, United States of America, Ireland, Qatar, Benin Republic, Ethiopia, Djibouti, Senegal, Sierra Leone, among others."

Ebienfa also announced that 19 officers of the Nigerian Foreign Service have been elevated as Ambassadors-in-Situ, marking a significant milestone in their careers.

He said the induction ceremony will be announced when finalised and confirmed by the presidency.

Speaking on behalf of the honourees, Ambassador Suleiman Ousman expressed gratitude to the Federal Government, pledging that the newly invested ambassadors would continue to serve with integrity, professionalism and commitment to national interests.

The investiture was presided over by former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, and attended by senior government officials, public office holders.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

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