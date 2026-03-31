Nigeria: 14.3m Nigerians Abusing Drugs - Sardauna Foundation

The Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation (SABMF) has raised alarm that about 14.3 million Nigerians are involved in drug use, with youths accounting for a significant proportion of those affected.

The foundation described the trend as a national emergency, requiring urgent and coordinated intervention from government and other stakeholders.

This was contained in a statement issued on March 30, 2026, following the foundation's monthly virtual mentorship programme, where the socio-economic implications of drug and substance abuse were discussed.

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A presentation delivered by Dr Muhammad Kasim of the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH) cited data from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime showing that Nigeria has a drug use prevalence rate of 14.4 per cent, translating to about 14.3 million users nationwide.

According to the foundation, the high rate of drug use among young people poses serious risks to national development, public health, and security.

It noted that the increasing availability and consumption of both conventional and synthetic drugs have led to rising cases of addiction, mental health disorders, and pressure on the healthcare system.

The foundation also warned that the trend is contributing to declining productivity, increased crime rates, and the erosion of family structures and educational outcomes.

SABMF expressed particular concern over Northern Nigeria, where poverty, unemployment, low school enrolment, and a high number of out-of-school children are increasing youths' vulnerability to substance abuse.