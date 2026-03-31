Nigeria: Ndume Mourns Nine Killed By Iswap Terrorists in Chibok Village

Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume (Borno South) has extended his sympathies to the families of nine civilians massacred by suspected members of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in Kautikari village of Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State.

Terrorists invaded the Christian-dominated community on Monday at about 6pm and killed the commanding officer of hunters, simply identified as Mallam Bumto, who arrived from Lagos a day before the incident.

The terrorists also killed Yohanna Peter whose wedding was slated for Tuesday in Kautikari Church, alongside seven other residents.

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The attack led to the displacement of the community with the looting of foodstuffs and livestock.

In a press statement Ndume signed on Tuesday, the lawmaker commiserated with the families of the victims, and prayed God to grant eternal rest to the souls of those killed and wished the injured ones quick recovery.

He emphasised that "the Nigerian Security Operatives, especially the military lacks the firepower to end the over decade Boko Haram atrocities in the North East, stressing that the Federal Government must procure sophisticated weapons such as fighter jets, drones, Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles to decisively dealt or confront the terrorists in Sambisa Forests, Timbuktu Traingle, Mandara Mountains and the Lake Chad region which have remained enclaves and hideouts of the dreaded terrorists group".

He reiterated that Technology, Equipment, Arms/Ammunition and Motivation (TEAAM) must be provided to the military and other security agencies, especially frontline troops, to end the war.

Ndume, a former Chairman of the Senate Committee on Army, further revealed that, "for many years ago, I was one of the strong advocates, calling upon the Military to take the war to the door steps of insurgents, be proactive rather than reactive, unfortunately, I was made to understand that the Military are not fully equipped to the tasks, and therefore, let me urge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to please do the needful."

He, however, commended troops, members of the Civilian Joint Task Force, hunters and vigilantes for their unwavering sacrifices and commitment in the fight against terrorism and other criminalities not only in the North East, but the country as a whole.

The senator also called on the members of the public to assist by sharing information on the modus operandi of the terrorists to security agencies, as according to him, the security challenges should not be left in the hands of the military alone.