South Africa: 'We Have Not Appointed Any King' - Somali Shop-Owners Targeted in Protests Against Nigerians

"Coronation" of Igbo man sparks furious protests in Buffalo City

Somali immigrants were caught up in violence during a protest on Monday in Buffalo City against the "coronation" of a Nigerian "king".

The protest was led by organisations including Operation Dudula and March and March.

Chaos erupted after reports that a protester had been attacked by immigrants.

Several shops belonging to Somali immigrants were looted and vehicles were burned.

The authorities have condemned the violence.

Somali immigrants in KuGompo (East London) have been targeted by protesters angry at the "coronation" of a Nigerian, Solomon Egbonna Eziko, as the local "king" of the Igbo tribe.

At least two butcheries were damaged and looted, and Somalian businessmen claim that about 15 vehicles were torched. Police say ten vehicles were torched but GroundUp saw more than ten.

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Protesters, including traditional leaders and members of anti-immigrant organisations March and March and Operation Dudula, marched from the beach front to the City Hall on Monday. Some had travelled from as far as KwaZulu-Natal, the stronghold of the March and March protest movement, led by Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma. They were protesting Eziko's "coronation".

After reports spread that one of the marchers had been stabbed, chaos erupted. Ngobese-Zuma said one of the March and March members was stabbed by immigrants. Protesters then turned their anger on immigrant shop owners.

However, Somali shop-owner Adam Hassan said things turned violent when a group of people got out of a taxi and began beating anyone they thought was a foreigner, demanding to see their asylum papers.

He said many business owners closed their stores because of the protest.

Hassan said the protesters looted a tyre shop and then burnt the tyres in the streets. He said they tried to loot his truck but failed to open the vehicle. They took the battery and car keys while he stood helpless.

"It's not only foreign nationals whose cars were damaged, there are locals as well," Hassan said.

Another Somali businessman, Gech Dachasa, said, "Protesters came back in big numbers around noon, forced themselves into butcheries that were open, and looted meat, drinks, bread and everything they could find. Everything happened so fast. Within seconds they started burning cars."

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"The police arrived quickly and the protesters ran away," said Dachasa.

He said Somali nationals have nothing to do with the "king" and are not interested in any kings.

"We are running our businesses to survive. We have not appointed any king here. Because of this king, people's properties are being damaged," he said.

Buffalo City metro spokesperson Bongani Fuzile said the "coronation" had taken place without consultation with traditional leaders. He said claims to land and authority within South Africa were "reckless".

"We strongly discourage any form of chaos, vigilantism, or violence. The violence, which broke out when some participants moved away from City Hall where a petition was being handed over, is strongly condemned," said Fuzile.

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane also condemned the violence. "While we recognise the deep-seated frustrations within communities regarding the recent incident involving immigrants of Nigerian descent, no grievance justifies the destruction of property, intimidation of individuals, or the undermining of the rule of law," said Mabuyane.

In a statement, the Nigerian High Commission in Pretoria on Monday warned Nigerians in South Africa to be "conscious of their safety", to "suspend all cultural activities", and to "stay clear of any protests or counter-protests".