South Africa: Government Calls for Calm After Kugompo Erupts Over Crowning of Nigerian 'Igbo King'

A protest in KuGompo (formerly East London) over the alleged coronation of a Nigerian 'Igbo king' turned violent on Monday, leaving cars torched, shops looted, and foreign nationals targeted.

Eastern Cape Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane and the national government have called for calm after a violent protest in KuGompo (formerly East London) on Monday over the alleged coronation of a Nigerian "Igbo king".

The march, intended to deliver a memorandum of demands to the mayor's office, drew residents, civil society groups, traditional leaders and political parties, with protesters arriving in taxis from as far as KwaZulu-Natal.

Organisations involved included Operation Dudula and the March and March movement led by Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma.

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Chaos erupted as demonstrators clashed with police, who deployed stun grenades in an attempt to restore order.

Cars were torched, shops were looted, and streets were blocked. By Monday afternoon, no arrests had been made.

Escalating violence

Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said the demonstration began peacefully, but turned volatile after a petition was handed over at the City Hall.

"Violence broke out when some participants moved away from City Hall," said Gantana.

On Monday afternoon, emergency services, including the fire department and the Public Order Policing Unit, remained on-site. "This is an active scene," said Gantana.

Root of the conflict

At the heart of the unrest is a viral video and images circulating on social...