Ghana Football Bosses Sack Head Coach Addo After Fourth Straight Defeat

Otto Addo has been dismissed as Ghana head coach after a damaging run of four straight defeats, with the Black Stars now facing a race against time to appoint a successor ahead of their 2026 World Cup opener against Panama.

According to a statement released on Tuesday, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) thanked Otto Addo "sincerely for his contribution to the team" and wished him "the best of luck in his future endeavours".

"The GFA will communicate the new technical direction in due course," the statement added.

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Oddo, 50, was born in Germany and turned out for five clubs including Borussia Dortmund and Mainz during his 15-year playing career. He was capped 15 times for Ghana and featured for the national team during its first visit to the World Cup in 2006.

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He took over as Ghana boss in 2022 on a six-month contract and steered them through the 2022 World Cup in Qatar where he became the first Ghanaian to play for and coach the Ghana national team at the World Cup.

The side's 3-2 victory over South Korea made Addo the first Ghanaian coach to win a match at the World Cup.

Ghana lost to Uruguay in their final pool match and were eliminated from the tournament at the group stages.

Addo resigned to focus on his role as a talent scout at Borussia Dortmund.

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Oddo returned to Ghana as head coach job in May 2024 and guided the side through the qualifiers for the 2026 competition in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

But since beating Comoros 1-0 in Accra in October 2025 to secure a berth at the 2026 World Cup, Ghana lost in November to Japan and South Korea.

Austria thrashed them 5-1 in Vienna on 27 March and Germany squandered a string of chances before winning 2-1 in Stuttgart on Monday night.

Ghana's next international fixture will be against World Cup hosts Mexico in Puebla on 22 May. They will play Wales in Cardiff on 2 June and then return to North America for the World Cup to face Panama on 17 June.

Ghana continue their Group L campaign against England on 23 June at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

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They play Croatia in Philadelphia on 27 June at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.