Nigeria: No Evidence Nigeria's University of Port Harcourt Banned Smartphones On Campus

No evidence Nigeria's University of Port Harcourt banned smartphones on campus

IN SHORT: Several Facebook posts claim that Nigeria's University of Port Harcourt has banned smartphones. But there is no evidence to support this, and the circular shared as proof is fake.

Several Facebook posts claim that the University of Port Harcourt (Uniport), in Rivers state, southern Nigeria has banned smartphones across campus and directed students to use basic phones for essential communication.

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One version reads: "JUST IN -- Uniport bans the use of smartphones within lecture halls, hostels, libraries and administrative buildings. In a circular dated 17 March 2026 and signed by the Dean of Student Affairs, students are advised to use button phones for essential communication."

Some of the posts include a circular seemingly issued by the university and signed by the dean of student affairs.

The circular lists four reasons for the ban, including academic distraction, examination malpractice, security concerns and mental well-being.

The same claim also appeared here and here. (Note: See other instances of the claim at the end of this report.)

But did the university issue this directive? We checked.

No evidence of claim

A review of the university's website and Facebook page found no circular or statement announcing a smartphone ban.

A comparison with other circulars from the dean's office shows clear differences, indicating the viral circular is not authentic.

It omitted the dean's name, Prof Chima Wokocha, instead only including "Dean of Student Affairs" under the signature, which is not standard practice, as seen in the university's other communications.

The signature also does not match Wokocha's signature on other official documents from his office.

Further, no credible local news outlet reported it. A policy of this scale would likely have received wide coverage if it were real.

The false claim also appeared here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here and here.