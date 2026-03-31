Liberia: Nasal Applauds Government Backing for African Scrabble Championship

The National Scrabble Association of Liberia (NASAL) has commended Chief Patron of Sports President Joseph Nyumah Boakai and the government for committing to support the 16th African Scrabble Championship, scheduled for October 2026 in Monrovia.

The association said the commitment, conveyed through the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs, follows an official acknowledgment confirming that the president has reviewed NASAL's proposal and initiated steps toward further engagement and collaboration.

NASAL described the move as a strong signal of the government's recognition of the growing importance of mind sports in national development.

The African Scrabble Championship is expected to attract more than 120 top players from across the continent, positioning Liberia as a hub for intellectual competition, youth engagement and regional integration.

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NASAL President Lester D. Morris Jr. welcomed the government's response, describing it as a critical boost to preparations for the continental event.

"We are deeply honored by the positive reception from the Office of the President and the Ministry of State," Morris said. "This commitment reinforces our confidence that Liberia will successfully host one of Africa's most prestigious Scrabble events. We look forward to continued collaboration to deliver a world-class championship."

He also called on both public and private institutions to support the event, emphasizing the need for a coordinated national effort.

"We are now calling on the public and private sectors to recognize the urgency of supporting this prestigious event," he said. "We must think, love and build Liberia."

The association further acknowledged the ministry's commendation of its efforts in securing hosting rights for the tournament, noting that the achievement reflects Liberia's rising profile within the global Scrabble community.

Preparations for the championship are underway, with NASAL engaging stakeholders, partners and sponsors to ensure a successful and well-coordinated event.

Organizers say the tournament is expected to boost tourism, promote youth participation in intellectual sports and strengthen Liberia's international sporting reputation.

NASAL said it remains committed to working with the government and relevant institutions to ensure the successful hosting of the 2026 African Scrabble Championship.