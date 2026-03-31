Liberia: Sports Ministry Moves to Broker Raji-Kuoh Deal in LFA Elections Dispute

- The Ministry of Youth and Sports will host a high-stakes closed-door meeting Tuesday between Liberia Football Association President Mustapha Raji and FC Fassell CEO Cassell Kuoh, as tensions escalate over the stalled LFA elections.

The intervention comes as the electoral process remains mired in court battles, deepening uncertainty over the future of football governance in Liberia.

Sources familiar with the plan said the meeting is aimed at persuading Kuoh to step aside -- a move that would clear the path for Raji to run unopposed for a third term.

Deputy Youth and Sports Minister G. Andy Quamie confirmed the meeting but made clear it is not intended for public scrutiny.

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"It's not for the media," Quamie said in a WhatsApp message Sunday. "If we wanted it public, we would have issued a statement."

Quamie has repeatedly called for compromise, urging both camps to de-escalate and find common ground.

"I'm not here to judge qualifications," he said last week on Intel Sports. "Team Raji and Team Cassell must find a workable solution. They must sit and make peace."

Pressure Builds for Compromise

Raji's supporters are pushing for continuity, arguing that stability outweighs disruption at a critical moment for the game.

Some have floated a political trade-off: Kuoh steps aside now, with backing promised for a 2030 presidential run.

"Kuoh has the passion and potential," one supporter said. "But now is the time to let Raji finish what he started. We will support Kuoh in 2030."

The proposal underscores Raji's grip on the football establishment -- and the growing push to maintain it.

Kuoh Camp Digs In

Kuoh's camp, however, is resisting.

Allies warn that any compromise would be seen as a betrayal by supporters demanding change within the LFA.

"He must not betray us in that meeting," one campaign insider said. "If he gives in, he loses the people who believe in a new direction for football."

The standoff reflects a widening divide within Liberian football -- one shaped by power, loyalty and competing visions for the sport.

A Defining Moment

Tuesday's meeting could prove decisive.

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If Kuoh withdraws, Raji tightens his hold on the LFA. If he stands firm, the standoff deepens -- and the election battle drags on.

For many in the football community, the stakes go beyond personalities. At issue is the credibility, direction and future of the game in Liberia.

As both men head into the room, one question looms: compromise or confrontation?