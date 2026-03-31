Nigeria's ruling party denies viral 'price list' for 2027 nominations

IN SHORT: A purported price list for All Progressives Congress nomination forms ahead of the 2027 Nigerian elections is circulating online. But the governing party says the figures are false and no costing has been made.

Nigeria is set to hold general elections on 16 January 2027 to elect a new president and members of the national assembly.

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With party primaries expected between April and May 2026, the race for party tickets is already underway, and the cost of nomination forms has become a major point of debate.

In Nigeria, political parties charge aspiring candidates for nomination forms ahead of primaries, a practice often criticised for sidelining younger and less affluent candidates and concentrating power among the wealthy.

Amid this, several Facebook posts have been circulating a supposed price list for nomination forms for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

One version reads "APC lists out prices for nomination forms for candidates" and gives the following figures:

Presidential: N200 million (about US$145,000)

Governorship: N150 million

Senatorial: N100 million

House of representatives: N70 million

State house of assembly: N20 million

The same claim also appears here and here. (Note: See other instances at the end of this report).

But are these the official APC form prices? We checked.

APC dismisses the figures

Felix Morka, the APC's spokesperson, said in a statement shared on the party's official X account that the circulating figures were "fake news" and did not originate from the party.

The statement said "no decision or announcement has been made on the sale or pricing of forms for the 2027 elections", adding that the report was a "mere figment of the writer's mischievous imagination".

The party urged its members, the media and the public to disregard the claims.

The APC says it has not announced any prices for its 2027 nomination forms, and that the circulating list is false.

The false price list also appeared here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here and here.