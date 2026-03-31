Nigeria: Rovers FC Involved in Road Accident Enroute Lagos for League Fixture

31 March 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ike Uchechukwu

The team bus of Rovers Football Club has been involved in a serious road accident while heading to Lagos for a Nigeria National League fixture against Sporting Lagos FC.

The bus, which was carrying players, officials and technical staff, lost control and tumbled along the highway.

In a sattement signed by Management of the Club and made available to journalists, several key players sustained injuries in the crash.

According to the statement one player is in critical condition and is currently receiving intensive medical care in a hospital.

"The accident occurred as the team travelled for the scheduled match and the club remains fully committed to the wellbeing of our injured players and we are ensuring they receive the best possible medical attention and support," the management stated.

"The club described the incident as a "painful and distressing moment" for the entire Rovers family but gave no further details on the exact location of the crash or the identities of the injured players.

It however appealed to fans and the football community to keep the affected players in their prayers as they continue to receive treatment.

They added that the club is united and hopeful that the players will recover fully.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

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