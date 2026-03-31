Nigeria: Tinubu Proposes N9.3 Trillion Increase to 2026 Budget, Now N67.7 Trillion

The request was conveyed in a letter read by Senate President Godswill Akpabio during plenary on Tuesday.

President Bola Tinubu has asked the Senate to approve an increase of N9.3 trillion to the 2026 budget, raising it from N58.47 trillion to N67.7 trillion.

The request was conveyed in a letter read by Senate President Godswill Akpabio during plenary on Tuesday, following lawmakers' resumption from the two-week Eid-el-Fitr break.

In the letter, Mr Tinubu said the proposed increase is aimed primarily at regularising outstanding legacy capital projects carried over from previous budgets, with a view to ensuring their completion.

He also noted that the additional spending would support key transport projects, in line with the administration's agenda.

The president noted that the adjustment is further intended to preserve macro-fiscal stability and ease pressure on the domestic financial market.

After reading the letter, Mr Akpabio referred the request to the Senate Committee on Appropriations for further legislative consideration.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that the National Assembly had yet to pass the 2026 budget before this latest amendment by the president.

Details later...