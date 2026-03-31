Nigeria: Defections Hit House of Reps As 26 Lawmakers Switch Parties

The lawmakers cited internal crises, uncertainty and irreconcilable differences ahead of the next election cycle as reasons for defecting from their former parties.

The House of Representatives was thrown into fresh political realignments on Tuesday as no fewer than 26 lawmakers formally defected from their respective parties.

The lawmakers cited internal crises, uncertainty and irreconcilable differences ahead of the next election cycle as reasons for defecting from their former parties.

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Speaker Abbas Tajudeen announced the defections during plenary after reading letters from the affected members notifying the chamber of their decisions.

The development came shortly after the House suspended its rules to admit high-profile political figures into the chamber, including Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf, Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Umaru Ganduje, amongst others.

The defectors cut across major political parties, including the All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), and others, with many finding new political homes in the APC and the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Among the notable defections, the deputy spokesperson of the House, Philip Agbese (Benue), moved from the APC to the Labour Party, citing internal party crisis in his state.

Others include Aliyu Abdullahi (Kaduna), who defected from the APC to ADC; Akanni Clement (Osun), PDP to Accord; and Ikenga Ugochinyere (Imo), who moved from the PDP to the All Progressives Party (APP).

In a significant shift, Matthew Nwogu (Imo) also left the Labour Party for the APP, making both lawmakers among the first to join the party from the current Assembly.

Similarly, Deputy Minority Whip George Ozodinobi (Anambra) defected from the LP to ADC, alongside Uchenna Okonkwo (Anambra). Yahaya Tungo (Gombe), Seyi Sowunmi (Lagos), Mani Maishinko (Sokoto), Abdulsahmad Dasuki (Sokoto), and Umaru Yusuf (Sokoto) all moved from the PDP or LP to ADC.

Mohammed Bassi (Adamawa) defected from the PDP to the APC.

A major political shift occurred within the Kano caucus, where several lawmakers elected on the platform of the NNPP defected to the APC.

Leading the group, the Deputy Minority Leader Aliyu Madaki (Kano) justified his defection by citing concerns over developments within the Kwankwasiyya movement.

Other Kano lawmakers who joined the APC include Mustapha Tijani, Mohammed Shehu, Idris Dankawu, Hassan Shehu, Rabiu Yusuf, Mohammed Chiroma, Garba Mohammed, and Tijani Jobe.

The PDP also recorded further losses, with Jafaru Yakubu (Taraba), Sadiq Tafida (Taraba), Ibrahim Mohammed (Kebbi), and Bello Shinkafi (Zamfara) defecting to the APC.

In Osun State, Lanre Oladebo left the PDP for the Accord Party.

Reasons for defection

In their separate letters, the lawmakers attributed their decisions to persistent internal crises, factional disputes, and lack of cohesion within their former parties at both state and national levels.

They said the situations had created uncertainty about their political futures, prompting them to seek more stable platforms.

Several of the defectors added that they consulted widely with their constituents, political associates and family members before taking the decision.

Growing trend ahead of elections

The latest defections underscore a growing trend of political realignments within the National Assembly as parties begin to position for upcoming primaries and general elections.

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The movement of lawmakers particularly into the ruling APC and the ADC, reflects strategic calculations tied to electoral viability, access to party structures, and internal party stability.

Tuesday's development follows an earlier wave of defections recorded on 12 March, just before lawmakers proceeded on recess to observe Eid.

At that sitting, 12 members defected from the PDP, Labour Party and Young Progressives Party (YPP) to the APC and ADC.

Among them were four lawmakers from Adamawa State; James Barka, Laori Bitrus, Zakaria Nyampa, and Kobis Thimnu, who left the PDP for the APC.

Also, Midala Balami (Borno) and Mohammed Bargaja (Sokoto) moved from the PDP to the ruling party.

With the latest round of defections, the balance of power in the House may tilt further in favour of the APC, potentially strengthening its legislative control.