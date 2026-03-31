Liberia: Youth Ministry Launches 2026 National Cadet Program

Targets 1,000 Young Liberians

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has announced the launch of its 2026 National Cadet Program, targeting over 1,000 young Liberians.

The 2026 National Cadet Program is a six-month national service initiative aimed at strengthening youth empowerment and improving workforce readiness across Liberia.

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The program, funded under the 2026 National Budget through the Private Sector Investment Program and the National Youth Empowerment Program, is expected to recruit 1,000 university and vocational students for placement in public and private institutions, including concessions and companies nationwide.

According to a press release, selected participants will serve as National Service Associates from May 11 to October 31, 2026. Each cadet will receive a monthly stipend of US$150 during the period of service.

The Ministry stated that graduating students, recent graduates, and vocational trainees can apply, emphasizing that the initiative is designed to provide practical work experience and support the transition from school to employment.

The release added that eligibility is limited to final-year students and individuals who have graduated within the last two years, with preference given to applicants residing in their counties of origin.

It noted that applications will open on April 6 and close on April 20, 2026. Interested candidates are required to apply through the Ministry's official online portal, which will be accessible from the opening date.

Following the application phase, shortlisted candidates will undergo a rigorous document vetting and verification process from April 20 to May 4, 2026, to ensure the authenticity and completeness of all submissions. Successful candidates will be deployed to their respective assignments on May 11, 2026.

All applicants are required to upload the following key documents during the application process:

Proof of student status or graduation

A valid national identification card or birth certificate

A completed personal details form indicating their county of origin

A recent passport-sized photograph

Any additional documents as may be required on the portal

The Ministry said all submitted documents will be subjected to strict verification procedures, and any form of falsification will result in immediate disqualification.

Only complete applications submitted within the specified timeline will be considered. Official updates, including access to the application portal and detailed guidelines, will be communicated through the Ministry's official communication platforms and accredited media outlets.