Nigeria: Ebonyi Stakeholders Adopt Unified GBV Referral Framework

The stakeholders also resolved to conduct regular training for relevant actors to ensure effective, survivor-centred responses and improve the capacity of institutions handling GBV and trafficking cases.

Key stakeholders in Gender-Based Violence (GBV) response in Ebonyi State have resolved to establish a standardised referral pathway framework across sectors to address harmful practices and strengthen coordinated responses to GBV and child trafficking.

The resolution is contained in a communiqué signed by GBV taskforce members, including security agencies and civil society organisations, on Monday in Abakaliki.

The participants also included representatives from the ministries of health and education, human rights groups, and other state and non-state actors committed to strengthening GBV and child trafficking response mechanisms.

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The communiqué stated that the resolution followed a joint request by stakeholders to strengthen collaboration, identify gaps and challenges, and develop actionable strategies to improve GBV and child trafficking responses.

It explained that the initiative was aimed at enhancing inter-agency collaboration and communication to ensure a more coordinated, efficient, and survivor-centred approach across all sectors involved in GBV response.

The stakeholders also resolved to conduct regular training for relevant actors to ensure effective, survivor-centred responses and improved the capacity of institutions handling GBV and trafficking cases.

They further agreed to improve data sharing and documentation systems to strengthen the evidence base required for prevention strategies, policy formulation, and informed decision-making across sectors.

The communiqué also emphasised the need to enhance community awareness on reporting mechanisms to encourage timely reporting of GBV cases and ensured survivors could access appropriate support services.

According to the communiqué, the Ministry of Health will lead the development of a harmonised referral protocol, while security agencies will designate focal persons for GBV and trafficking cases.

It also recommended that civil society organisations and human rights groups intensified community-level awareness campaigns to educate the public on GBV prevention and available support systems for survivors.

The stakeholders further agreed to hold regular quarterly coordination meetings to track progress, review challenges, and ensured sustained collaboration among all actors involved in the response system.

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In her remarks, Faithvin Nwanchor, the Ebonyi State coordinator of the GBV taskforce, appreciated members and urged organisations to designate GBV focal persons to streamline referral pathways and improve access to services.

Mrs Nwanchor also commended the Johns Hopkins Programme for International Education in Gynecology and Obstetrics for partnering with the taskforce to strengthen referral pathways addressing GBV and child trafficking.

Nneka Dikeocha, the Ebonyi State team lead of the programme, urged stakeholders to renew commitment and intensify collective efforts toward eliminating GBV through stronger collaboration and coordinated action.

"We are back and want the state to feel our impact on response," Mrs Dikeocha said, emphasising the need for visible progress in tackling GBV and protecting vulnerable populations.

The participants reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening collaboration and ensuring an effective, coordinated, and survivor-centred response to gender-based violence and child trafficking across all sectors.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the event featured reports covering activities and interventions carried out between December 2025 and March 2026 from various organisations.