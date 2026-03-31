Nigeria: Lirs Extends Deadline for Filing Individual Income Tax Returns

31 March 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)
press release

An official noted that the extension is intended to provide individuals with additional time to complete and submit accurate tax returns.

The Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) has extended the deadline for filing of Individual annual tax returns by two weeks, from 1 April to 14 April.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Executive Chairman of LIRS, Ayodele Subair, explained that the statutory deadline for filing of individual annual tax returns is March 31 every year. He noted that the extension is intended to provide individuals with additional time to complete and submit accurate tax returns.

Mr Subair stated that individuals must give priority to the timely filing of their annual income tax returns, noting that compliance should be embedded as a routine personal practice.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He also reiterated that electronic filing through the LIRS eTax platform remains the only approved method for submitting annual returns, as manual filings have been completely phased out. Individuals are therefore required to file their returns exclusively through the LIRS eTax portal.

Describing the platform as secure, user-friendly, and accessible 24/7, Mr Subair advised individuals to ensure that their TaxID (Tax Identification Number) is correctly captured in their submissions.

For further enquiries or assistance, individual taxpayers were advised to visit any LIRS office or contact the Service through its channels.

Website: www.lirs.gov.ng

Facebook & LinkedIn: Lagos State Internal Revenue Service

Instagram & YouTube: @lirsgovng

X (formerly Twitter): @lirs_govng

Signed

Monsurat Amasa-Oyelude

Head, Corporate Communications,

LIRS

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.