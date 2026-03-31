Nigeria: Lirs Extends Deadline for Filing Individual Income Tax Returns

press release

An official noted that the extension is intended to provide individuals with additional time to complete and submit accurate tax returns.

The Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) has extended the deadline for filing of Individual annual tax returns by two weeks, from 1 April to 14 April.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Executive Chairman of LIRS, Ayodele Subair, explained that the statutory deadline for filing of individual annual tax returns is March 31 every year. He noted that the extension is intended to provide individuals with additional time to complete and submit accurate tax returns.

Mr Subair stated that individuals must give priority to the timely filing of their annual income tax returns, noting that compliance should be embedded as a routine personal practice.

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He also reiterated that electronic filing through the LIRS eTax platform remains the only approved method for submitting annual returns, as manual filings have been completely phased out. Individuals are therefore required to file their returns exclusively through the LIRS eTax portal.

Describing the platform as secure, user-friendly, and accessible 24/7, Mr Subair advised individuals to ensure that their TaxID (Tax Identification Number) is correctly captured in their submissions.

For further enquiries or assistance, individual taxpayers were advised to visit any LIRS office or contact the Service through its channels.

Website: www.lirs.gov.ng

Facebook & LinkedIn: Lagos State Internal Revenue Service

Instagram & YouTube: @lirsgovng

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Signed

Monsurat Amasa-Oyelude

Head, Corporate Communications,

LIRS