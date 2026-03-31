Ghana: Court Adjourns SML Case As OSP Serves Ofori-Atta, 1 Other in Us

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has told the High Court in Accra that efforts are ongoing to serve former Finance Minister, Kenneth Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta, and Ernest Darko Akore, both currently in the United States, in the ongoing Revenue Assurance trial.

The prosecution indicated that although three additional witness statements had been filed to facilitate the Case Management Conference (CMC), proceedings could not continue due to delays in serving the two accused persons.

According to the OSP, the process is being carried out through Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA) channels, adding that the United States Department of Justice had requested further information, which has since been provided.

Counsel for Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited (SML), Mr Kwame Gyan, argued that there is no clear timeline for completing the service process.

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He noted that the other accused persons have consistently complied with court directives, including regular appearances and reporting obligations.

He, therefore, urged the court to discharge them temporarily to ease the burden while the prosecution completes processes involving the two individuals abroad.

Counsel for the fourth accused, Ammish Addai Owusu-Amoah, supported the request, suggesting either a discharge or extended reporting intervals to reduce costs.

However, the prosecution opposed the application, insisting it is ready to proceed and prefers an adjournment.

In its ruling, the court held that the delay is not due to any lack of diligence by the prosecution and acknowledged ongoing efforts to serve the accused abroad.

It ruled that sufficient time should be allowed for the process.

The case was adjourned to April 23, 2026.