Ghana: Prof. Tagoe Calls for Holistic Approach to TVET

A former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Prof. Emeritus Clifford N. B. Tagoe, has called for a more holistic approach to promoting and mainstreaming Technical, Vocational, Education and Training (TVET) in Ghana, emphasizing the need for adequate financial support.

Speaking at the maiden Prof. Jophus Anamuah-Mensah Annual Public Lecture on TVET Transformation in Africa, held at the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), Prof. Tagoe stressed that TVET can no longer remain peripheral. "Let us, therefore, commit across government, universities, industries, communities, and youth networks to make TVET transformation a strategic priority in our development agenda," he urged.

The lecture was part of an initiative by the ESDEV Foundation Africa, in collaboration with UEW and other institutions, aimed at advancing dialogue and action on transforming TVET across Africa.

Prof. Tagoe emphasized that the strategy should include strong partnerships between TVET providers and industry players, facilitated through government policies that offer incentives for employment. He added that TVET programs should blend academic rigor with practical skills training in fields such as engineering, technology, life sciences, and entrepreneurship.

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"Let us equip our youth not just to compete but also to lead in a world of morals. The future of Africa will not be built only on degrees but on skills," he noted. He also stressed that Ghana's TVET systems must be inclusive, flexible, and rooted in local economic practices, rather than imported wholesale from industrialized contexts.

Prof. Tagoe paid tribute to Prof. Anamuah-Mensah for his leadership and advocacy for TVET in the country, saying, "I have come to appreciate him for his deep knowledge in educational matters."

The Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, speaking through a representative, highlighted that the current challenge is not merely about certificates but the capabilities to innovate, create jobs, and contribute to national development. He noted that TVET is central to addressing demographic shifts, technological changes, and evolving job markets, adding, "Young people seek dignity and opportunity."

He lauded Prof. Anamuah-Mensah for his contributions to shaping education policy, particularly in teacher education, noting that "the quality of teachers determines national outcomes."

The CEO of ESDEV Foundation Africa, Prof. Francis Owusu-Mensah, recognized Prof. Anamuah-Mensah's longstanding contributions to national educational discourse, particularly in TVET, curriculum relevance, and teacher development.

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Prof. Stephen Jobson Mitchual, Vice-Chancellor of UEW, remarked that Prof. Anamuah-Mensah's life exemplifies how intellectual curiosity, disciplined leadership, and dedication to service can drive lasting national transformation.

The lecture underscored the importance of a coordinated, inclusive, and well-supported approach to TVET as a vehicle for skills development, employment, and Africa's broader economic growth.