Ghana: Catholic Bishops Back Mahama ... Call for Transparency Over Honorary Degree Withdrawal

The Ghana Catholic Bishops' Conference (GCBC) has thrown its support behind President John Dramani Mahama following the controversial withdrawal of an honorary doctorate awarded to him by Lincoln University.

In a statement released in Accra on Friday, the Bishops expressed concern about how the decision was handled. While they acknowledged that universities have the right to make their own choices, they stressed that such decisions should be guided by fairness, transparency, and respect, especially when they affect figures of national importance.

The Bishops also highlighted the deep historical connection between Ghana and Lincoln University, reminding the public that Ghana's first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, once studied there. For them, this shared history makes the situation even more sensitive and deserving of careful handling.

The GCBC praised Mahama for his continued presence on the global stage, particularly his role in pushing for international recognition of the lasting impact of slavery and the transatlantic slave trade at the United Nations. They described his efforts as a meaningful step toward justice and solidarity for Africans and people of African descent.

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The Catholic Bishops also welcomed the show of support from the Assemblies of God Church, Ghana, highlighting what they called a principled and courageous response. They made special mention of the church's General Secretary, Rev. Ernest Birikorang, for speaking up in a way that reflects both moral conviction and concern for national dignity.

At home, the Bishops turned attention to the ongoing debate over the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill. They urged Parliament to move swiftly to send the Bill to the President, calling for urgency and responsibility in handling the matter. They also encouraged the President to act decisively when the time comes.

Throughout the statement, there was a strong appeal for calm and unity. The Bishops called on Ghanaians, especially Christian communities, to reflect and pray, stressing that moments like this require togetherness rather than division.

They assured President Mahama of their prayers, asking for wisdom and strength as he navigates both national and international responsibilities. More broadly, they extended those prayers to the entire country, expressing hope for peace and unity in the midst of ongoing public debate.

Signed by Most Rev. Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi, President of the GCBC, the statement ultimately strikes a balance, raising concerns where necessary, but also calling for dignity, respect, and national cohesion.