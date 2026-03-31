Ghana: GTA Partners 2 Orgs to Launch '16 By 16' World Cup Viewing Centres

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has launched the '16 by 16' project to bring the 2026 FIFA World Cup experience to all 16 regions of Ghana.

The initiative, held in collaboration with Tribe Cultural Festival and with support from the embassies of the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Ghana, will establish free public viewing centres where citizens can watch matches, celebrate, and participate in cultural and sporting activities.

Speaking at the launch in Accra on Friday, the Chief Executive Officer of the GTA, Maame Efua Houadjeto, said the project was designed to ensure that no Ghanaian was left out of the global football spectacle, particularly those unable to travel to the host countries.

She noted that although many Ghanaians were passionate about football, not all would have the opportunity to travel to Canada, Mexico, or the United States, which are set to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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The CEO explained that the initiative, which would run from June 11 to July 12, 2026, was not only about football, but also about promoting tourism, strengthening community engagement, and stimulating local economies.

She said the project aligned with the GTA's broader mandate under the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts to reposition tourism as a driver of national cohesion and economic opportunity.

Mrs. Houadjeto added that the viewing centres would serve as platforms for economic activity, benefiting food vendors, artisans, performers, and transport operators, while also showcasing the country's rich cultural heritage.

According to her, the project marked a shift towards a more experiential, decentralised, and people-driven approach to tourism development in the country.

She urged Ghanaians to actively participate in the initiative by supporting local businesses, engaging responsibly, and using the opportunity to connect and build networks.

The Chief Executive Officer of Tribe Ghana, Nana Gyimah, added that the initiative was designed to decentralise World Cup activities and reduce rural-to-urban migration during the tournament.

He said the programme would also extend internationally, building on previous events during the 2025 Club World Cup, which took place in Paterson, New Jersey, Philadelphia, and at Labadi Beach in Accra.

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The Culture and Education Attaché at the United States Embassy in Accra, Donya Eldridge, described the 2026 tournament as the largest in history, featuring 48 teams across three host countries.

She said the embassy had already begun activities in Ghana, including media training for sports journalists, gaming competitions, and collaboration with Tribe Cultural Fest to support selected '16 by 16' activations.

She noted that these efforts would ensure the energy and excitement of the World Cup is felt across communities nationwide.

As part of the event, a dedicated 'World Cup space' was opened within the Accra Sport Stadium to provide information on tickets, travel, accommodation, and viewing centre locations across all regions.