Ghana: Girls Urged to Take Their Studies Seriously

Pupils, particularly girls, have been encouraged to take their studies seriously and aspire to leadership and managerial positions in the water sector as the country works towards achieving gender equality.

The Accra East Regional Manager of Ghana Water Limited, Mr. Richard Appiah Otoo, who made the call, said access to safe water and sanitation remained a fundamental human right and a critical tool for empowering women and girls.

He was speaking at the commemoration of this year's World Water Day in Accra on Tuesday, held on the theme: 'Where Water Flows, Equality Grows.'

Mr. Otoo said inadequate access to water and sanitation continued to affect girls disproportionately, especially in communities where they are required to spend long hours searching for water.

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That situation, he explained, often affects their ability to attend school regularly and perform well academically.

"When girls have access to safe water and improved sanitation, they are more likely to stay in school, concentrate on their studies and build the confidence to pursue leadership roles," he said.

He, therefore, urged young girls to consider careers in science, technology, and water management, where female representation remains low.

Mr. Otoo stressed that increasing the number of women in decision-making positions was essential to addressing challenges in the water sector, including pollution of water bodies, rising demand due to urbanisation, and aging infrastructure.

He also called on parents, teachers, and communities to support girls in achieving their full potential, noting that investing in their development would contribute to sustainable water management in the country.

Mr. Otoo underscored the need to prioritise water as a development issue, emphasising that improved access would not only enhance public health but also promote education and gender equality.

The celebration brought together stakeholders in the water sector and students to reflect on the importance of equitable access to water and sanitation.

World Water Day is observed annually to raise awareness about water-related challenges and the need for sustainable management of water resources.