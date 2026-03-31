Ghana: Licensed Surveyors Must Support Govt Decentralisation, Digitisation Agenda - Armah Kofi Buah

30 March 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Cliff EKUFUL

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, has called on licensed surveyors to position themselves to support government's decentralisation and digitisation agenda aimed at improving land administration in the country.

According to him, the ongoing reforms, including nationwide mapping, digitisation of records, and decentralisation of services, would require the active involvement of professionals, and government was ready to partner with them in achieving this goal.

The Minister, who made the call in a speech read on his behalf by the acting Chief Director at the ministry, Mr Jones Ofori Boadu, at the inauguration of a conference hall and guest house of the Licensed Surveyors Association of Ghana (LISAG) in Accra on Wednesday, said the Land Banks and Digitisation Project was designed to address longstanding challenges such as boundary disputes, lack of transparency, and delays in land registration.

He said licensed surveyors would play a critical role in ground mapping, field verification, and systematic land titling, which are essential to ensuring accurate and reliable land data.

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The Minister therefore urged members of the association to build their capacity, acquire modern equipment, and form partnerships to effectively participate in the programme.

He noted that the new facility would enhance collaboration, knowledge sharing, and professional development, while strengthening the role of surveyors in national development.

On his part, the President of the Association, Dr Samuel Larbi Darko, said there was a need to strengthen professional collaboration to improve land administration in the country. He added that the surveying profession remained critical to national development, particularly in ensuring proper land demarcation and reducing disputes.

The Deputy Executive Secretary of the Lands Commission, Mr Emmanuel Adansi Bonah, commended LISAG for its contributions to land governance and its continued support for regulatory institutions in the sector.

He noted that challenges such as boundary disputes, delays in land registration, and lack of reliable data continued to hinder effective land administration, and therefore called for sustained efforts to modernise surveying practices through the adoption of technology and continuous capacity building.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

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