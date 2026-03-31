Ghana: Ashfoam Opens 2 New Showrooms in Accra

Ashanti Foam Factory Limited (Ashfoam) has opened two new showrooms in the bustling central business district of Accra, aimed at enhancing visibility, increasing sales, and improving customer service delivery, while further elevating the brand's presence among customers.

The first of the two one-stop showrooms for high-quality foam products and more is situated right opposite the Rawlings Park in Accra. It is the biggest in the enclave, primely located and very spacious, welcoming shoppers to choose from a wide variety of products ranging from mattresses, pillows, furniture sets, and sofas.

The other showroom, located right opposite the General Post Office, is designed to complement and further enhance accessibility for customers when it comes to home soft furnishings.

Speaking to the media at the ceremony, the Marketing and Communications Manager of Ashfoam, Nana Yaw Ampem-Darko Antwi, said the wholly Ghanaian-owned and managed company, with nearly five decades of championing "Made in Ghana" products, was committed to improving customer convenience and promoting healthier sleep choices, hence the creation of the new showrooms.

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"The addition of these new showrooms to the existing satellite ones around the business district forms part of the company's broader expansion strategy aimed at strengthening consumer confidence and supporting national efforts at promoting locally manufactured goods," he said.

Mr Antwi added that Ashfoam prioritised quality and had maintained its ISO 9001:2015 certification for quality management system for the past decade.

On her part, the Head of Showrooms at Ashfoam, Madam Malena Pazmino, revealed that they had a lot of discounts on all items available in both showrooms and urged the public to visit them and enjoy the offers.