Ghana: Ashanti West ECG Deepens Relations With Military

As part of efforts to deepen relations and offer better services to its stakeholders, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Ashanti West Region, has engaged the Military Command in the Ashanti Region.

The engagement, held at the military headquarters at Kwadaso in Kumasi on Friday, saw the ECG team led by Mr George Amoah, General Manager Ashanti West Region, and the Commanding Officer of the 4th Infantry Battalion (4BN), Lt. Col. J.E. Wumbiedow, discuss a number of issues hampering the operations of the Military Command in the Ashanti Region.

Addressing the Commanding Officer and his entourage, Mr Amoah commended the military commander for deploying men to assist ECG to digitise its assets during the implementation of the Customer Assets and Information Management System (CAIMS) project over the last few years.

He said the Military Command was one of the strategic institutions in the Region with installations critical to national security, hence the need to constantly engage them to identify and address their issues immediately.

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On his part, Lt. Col. J.E. Wumbiedow praised ECG for improved communication on their activities to the public and the Command, and welcomed the renewed cooperation between both institutions.

The Commanding Officer thanked ECG for prioritising electricity to the Command with the new measures to stabilise the Complex Feeder, adding: "Even as military personnel we need electricity, and our operations will be difficult without it since electricity is crucial for safeguarding some of our equipment, enhances security and visibility at night to make our night operations much easier."

Present at the meeting were Emmanuel Osei Amoako, Ashanti West Regional Engineer; Dr Alexander Boadi, Maintenance Engineer; and Benjamin Obeng Antwi, Public Relations Officer for Ashanti West Region.