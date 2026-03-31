Africa: Prof. Mcbagonluri Named Among Africa's Top Education Leaders

Prof. Fred McBagonluri, the President of Academic City University, has been recognised for his outstanding contribution to the advancement of education in Africa.

The recognition further reinforced the university's growing reputation as a hub for nurturing exceptional leaders to advance the development of the continent.

The honour was conferred at the 4th Africa Education Summit, organised by the Global Skills Hub in the United Kingdom, where he was named among the 100 Most Impactful Education Personalities in Africa for 2026.

This recognition highlights Prof. McBagonluri's significant contributions in a call to do more.

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"This honour is not just for me, but for the entire Academic City community. It reflects our shared commitment to improving education across Africa, supporting leadership growth and helping to provide quality education. It also reflects his commitment to equipping students with the skills needed to drive Africa's growth and development," he said.

The Africa Education Summit is an important platform that brings together policymakers, educators, and industry leaders to discuss key issues and opportunities in the education sector. A key part of the summit is the awards scheme, which honours individuals and institutions that have shown strong leadership, innovation, and real impact in education.

Commenting on the award, Prof. McBagonluri expressed appreciation to the organisers for the recognition, describing it as a commitment to reimagining education in Africa and preparing young people to lead and innovate in a rapidly changing world.

According to him, the development of Africa depends largely on the quality of its human capital, stressing the need for higher educational institutions to prioritise skills, innovation, and character development.

"This recognition strengthens our resolve to continue building an institution that produces ethical, entrepreneurial, and globally competitive graduates who can contribute meaningfully to Africa's transformation," he added.