Ghana: Academic City's Tech Expo Showcases Innovative Technologies to Tackle Galamsey

As part of efforts to contribute to the fight against illegal mining, the Robotics Club of Academic City University has organised its annual Tech Expo to explore innovative and sustainable solutions to Ghana's illegal mining crisis.

The event, organised in partnership with A Rocha Ghana, Asante Gold Corporation, and STEMAIDE, was held on the theme: 'Innovating to Reverse the Effects of Galamsey and Restore the Earth.' It focused on showcasing technological solutions aimed at addressing the environmental damage caused by years of illegal mining.

The event provided a platform for both high school and university students to present innovative ideas, including water purification systems and land restoration technologies, to help reduce the impact of illegal mining on the environment.

Participating senior high schools included Akosombo International School, Our Lady of Grace Senior High School, Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School Legon, St. Louis Senior High School, Achimota School, Armed Forces Senior High Technical School, Methodist Girls High School, and Amaniampong Senior High School.

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The universities that took part included Ashesi University, Kumasi Technical University, University of Mines and Technology, Valley View University, Ghana Communication Technology University, and University of Ghana.

In addition to the project exhibitions, the expo featured a panel discussion with experts including Dr Kenneth Ashigbey, CEO of the Ghana Chamber of Mines; Ms Winner Wendy Anane, Extractive Sector Safeguards Officer, A Rocha Ghana; Ms Deborah Amoah Awuah, Environmental Sustainability & ESG Professional; Ms Jemimah Opata, Marketer, STEMAIDE; and Ms Rebecca Yekple, Founder & CEO, Foovante Global.

Speaking at the event, Prof. Elsie Akosua Effah Kaufmann, Dean of the School of Engineering Sciences at the University of Ghana, encouraged students to rise to the challenge of creating impactful innovations, noting that the younger generation has a crucial role to play in driving change.

She also urged the organisers to go beyond showcasing ideas by supporting them with resources in order to ensure their implementation.

Ezekiel Kpodo, President of the Academic City Robotics Club, said the event was organised to give students a platform to support the fight against galamsey by presenting technological solutions to address the problem.

He noted that it has become necessary for the country to adopt technology-driven approaches to help reduce the environmental damage caused by illegal mining.

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He expressed confidence that the event would produce practical and innovative solutions from students that could be considered by authorities in tackling the environmental impact of galamsey.