Ghana: Black Wonders Beat Eoco Xi in Trial Match

30 March 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The national deaf football team, Black Wonders, over the weekend defeated a team from the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) 4-2 in a special friendly football encounter.

The game forms part of preparations for their engagement in the Africa Deaf Football championship slated for Cameroon.

Experienced Gayheart Clayman gave the Black Wonders a comfortable 2-0 lead in the first half after a dominant display. Clayman got the leader in the 27th minute after dictating the pace for larger spells.

Just when the EOCO men lifted their game, they were pegged back by Clayman's second goal in the 43rd minute.

Jacob Tetteh, after recess, increased the tally with another goal in the 57th minute.

But EOCO fought back to reduce the deficit as Oko Nertey pulled one back to find a way back into the game. The Black Wonders scored again through Andrews Annang, whose beautiful kick from an infringement landed at the back of the net in the 66th minute.

The EOCO men managed to score the last goal to end the match 4-2.

Ransford Lartey, the Public Relations Director of the Ghana Deaf Football Association (GDFA), told the Times Sports that the association was working to get more friendly matches for the team to get the players fit for the championship.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

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