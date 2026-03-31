Ghana: Oti Regional Police Commander Engages Nkwanta On Peace, Security

The Oti Regional Police Commander, DCOP Alex Acquah, has engaged residents and security personnel of Nkwanta in the Nkwanta South Municipality on measures to promote peace and strengthen security following recent violent incidents in the area.

The visit formed part of ongoing efforts by the Regional Police Command to enhance community engagement and maintain stability in the municipality.

A statement signed by the Oti Regional Police Public Affairs Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police, John Nchor, and shared with The Ghanaian Times, said the Regional Commander, accompanied by senior officers, first met police personnel and urged them to demonstrate vigilance, discipline, and professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

It said DCOP Acquah later led a joint security team comprising personnel from the Police, Military, BNI, and Defence Intelligence to the Zongo community, where they met the Zongo Chief, Alhaji Issaka Kayaba, and his elders.

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It noted that the Commander conveyed condolences on behalf of the Inspector General of Police and the Police Management Board following the death of three adult male members of the community in recent fatal attacks in the area.

It said the Zongo Chief assured the delegation of the community's commitment to peace, non-retaliation, and coexistence.

The statement added that the Regional Commander also visited Dadaga to assess the situation at the site of a previous arson incident which claimed two lives.

It said the Regional Police Command continued to monitor developments and urged residents to remain calm, law abiding, and cooperate with security agencies.

The Command further cautioned the public against the spread of misinformation and called for restraint to prevent any escalation of tensions in the municipality.