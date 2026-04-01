Gambia: Kiang West MP Says Barrow's Numbers On SONA Don't Reflect Reality

Hon. Lamin Ceesay, Member for Kiang West, gave his submission on the State of the Nation debate from government statistics to the daily struggles of ordinary Gambians, arguing that official figures fail to capture the true state of life in the country.

Contributing to the debate on President Adama Barrow's address, Ceesay challenged the emphasis on macroeconomic gains such as GDP growth and inflation reduction. Instead, he called for a deeper look at how these improvements translate into real benefits for citizens, particularly in healthcare, education and social services.

"The fundamental question is how these figures impact livelihoods," he told the Assembly, stressing the need for clear data on poverty levels and who is most affected. He noted that without such statistics, it is difficult to measure progress or design meaningful interventions.

He said to illustrate the gap between policy and reality, Ceesay recounted a personal experience involving his younger brother, who was bitten by a dog.

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"After searching government health facilities without success, the family was forced to seek treatment at a private clinic at a cost of D14,000." He warned that many families, especially in rural areas, would not be able to afford such care.

Ceesay also raised concerns about delays in operationalising the anti-corruption commission, months after its approval by lawmakers. He questioned the government's commitment to tackling corruption, citing reports of undelivered COVID-19 supplies and issues surrounding the management of assets linked to former President Yahya Jammeh.

On employment, he highlighted the growing number of graduates entering a limited job market. According to him, recent batches from Gambia College have produced thousands of students, yet only a small number are absorbed into the workforce. He described a situation where degree holders are increasingly forced to apply for lower-level jobs due to limited opportunities.

The Kiang West lawmaker further pointed to challenges in electricity access and infrastructure development, arguing that projects should be tied to economic activity and improved service delivery. He questioned whether security should only be defined by the absence of conflict, suggesting that access to food, healthcare and basic services should also be considered.

On agriculture, Ceesay criticised what he described as inconsistencies between government commitments and implementation, particularly regarding funding decisions and support to farmers.

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He ended by urging government to focus less on figures and more on addressing the practical needs of citizens, especially those in rural communities.