Senegal Doubles Jail Terms for Same-Sex Relations Amid Crackdown

Senegal has enacted a new law that doubles prison sentences for same-sex relations and extends penalties to those accused of promoting homosexuality. The move has drawn strong international criticism while reflecting broad political support at home.

President Bassirou Diomaye Faye signed the law after it was published in the official journal on Tuesday, finalising legislation that parliament had already approved on 11 March by an overwhelming majority - 135 votes in favour, none against and three abstentions.

With no legal challenge lodged, the measure took effect immediately.

Same-sex relations, described in the law as "acts against nature of a sexual character between two persons of the same sex", now carry prison sentences of five to 10 years, up from one to five years.

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Fines can reach 10 million CFA francs, or about €15,200. The maximum penalty applies if the act involves a minor.

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Broader crackdown

The law also introduces penalties for those accused of promoting or supporting homosexuality.

This includes any public representation, distribution or promotion, as well as financial support by individuals or organisations. Those found guilty could face three to seven years in prison.

The legislation includes what the government describes as a safeguard. False accusations are punishable by two to three years in prison and fines of between about €300 and €750.

The changes come amid an intensifying crackdown. Since February, more than 30 people have been arrested on accusations linked to same-sex relations or the "voluntary transmission of HIV", including television personalities.

New arrests have been reported almost daily in local media. Since the start of the week, women accused of "lesbianism" have also been detained.

Several voices have raised concerns about a growing climate of homophobia and confusion among parts of the public between homosexuality, paedophilia and HIV.

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International concern

Volker Türk, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, denounced the law as a violation of human rights and urged the president not to promulgate it.

Human rights organisations have also warned of possible health consequences. They say the law risks discouraging people from seeking testing or treatment for HIV/AIDS.

UNAIDS said it was "deeply concerned" and warned that criminalisation "causes people to turn away from health services".

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The law reflects a strong political consensus in Senegal, where the ruling Pastef party had made tougher measures against homosexuality a key campaign promise.