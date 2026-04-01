Liberia: Bishop Kortu Brown Urges Inclusion of Ex-President Sirleaf in Liberia-Guinea Border Mediation, Warns Handling of Crisis Will Define Boakai-Koung Administration

Monrovia — The former President of the Liberia Council of Churches (LCC) Bishop Kortu Brown has described as an "hour of temptation" for the Unity Party (UP) led-government of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai the huge presence of Guinean soldiers on the soil of Liberia that requires political unity amongst former and current leaders to address.

Bishop Brown is the Founder and General Overseer of the New Water in The Desert Apostolic Pentecostal Church located in Brewerville, outside Monrovia

For nearly a month now, Guinean soldiers and customs officers have been occupying where Liberia considers its territory in Sorlumba town in Foya district, Lofa county.

An emergency Mano River Union (MRU) summit held between Presidents Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Mamady Doumbouya and Julius Maada Bio of Liberia, Guinea and Sierra Leone did not yield any fruitful results despite the signing of a joint communique in Conakry, the Guinean capital.

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Speaking in an interview with Reporters at his church edifice recently, Bishop Brown described the situation as a provocation and attack on the sovereignty and pride of Liberia.

He said the situation, which poses a threat to Liberia's peace and security, is a test to the leadership ability of President Boakai and his government.

He observed that though the Liberian government has not been providing timely information on the situation at the border, its ongoing efforts to engage and dialogue to resolve the situation is welcoming.

Bishop Brown noted that citizens of Liberia and Guinea have lived together peacefully as neighbors for several decades and as such, the Liberian government should exert all efforts to mitigate the dispute and allay the fears amongst its citizens.

According to him, the Liberia-Guinea border dispute depicts a clear picture of the fragility of Liberia's security. "This is an hour of temptation for the Joseph Boakai administration and it has to be addressed. I think the government's approach to dialogue and engage is welcoming to de-escalate the situation; we don't need war. We should keep talking and engaging them; we should exhaust all the channels of engagement. We should not give up."

He noted that the sustenance of peace and stability in Liberia remains the paramount concern of all citizens.

He stressed the need for religious leaders from both countries to also get involve in mitigating the situation.

Involve Ellen, others

When quizzed whether former President Sirleaf should get involve into mediation efforts on the Liberia-Guinea situation, Bishop Brown stated: "I think so; all Liberians of consequence who are able to help us strengthen this people to people diplomacy should be involved."

He said governance is not just about winning elections, but it also involves the holding of engagements with key stakeholders to find solutions to challenges or problems.

He stated that finding an amicable solution to the dispute is in the best interest of citizens from all MRU countries. "This crisis will define the performance and the ability of the Joseph Boakai's government to be able to overcome diversities. People like Madam Ellen Johnson Sirleaf who has experience and is well-known should be encouraged to be able to play a role in strengthening the people to people diplomacy in resolving this issue," he stated.

Politically divided

Bishop Brown further observed that though some citizens believe that government should intensify its efforts on addressing economic challenges, infrastructural developments to inspire unity and reconciliation in the country, it (government) should also engage into holding different engagements with stakeholders in the country.

He observed that political unity is currently lacking in Liberia due to the personalization of politics, adding that, "the way we government sometimes is not good."

Bishop Brown added that political leaders in Liberia are divided over the kind of strategies, including diplomacy, being implored by government to address the situation with Guinea.

"Now we are seeing the reason why we always needed political unity. We are not even able to contain our intellectual differences for example we have national issues and we disagree on the kind of strategy that we should implore in addressing that national issue. It's because we do not build political unity. Liberia is politically divided. We personalize government a lot. We supposed to see government as a place to serve the good of the public," he stated.

Bishop Brown said Liberia, as the oldest country on the African continent, would be far ahead of other countries, if its strengthen unity amongst its citizens.

He stressed that government should focus on ensuring political unity and addressing economic disparity across the country.

He said government should revisit its strategies being used to address social challenges citizens are faced with.

Bishop Brown, however, warned opposition leaders and others against inflaming the Liberia-Guinea border situation for political rewards.

He said government should continue to uphold the rights of citizens to responsibly express themselves in keeping with freedom of expression guaranteed under the 1986 constitution.

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Personalizing governance

Bishop Brown further observed that the personalizing of the governance process of Liberia by elected and appointed public officials have not augur well for Liberia and its citizens.

"Sometimes somebody will say 'it's our time'. That notion is creating a problem; but then we see ourselves as managers of the people's trust which requires that we should be accountable," he added.

Bishop Brown emphasized that it is unacceptable for former officials of government to seek for the downfall of failing of those steering the affairs of the country.

"Nobody should wish that any government should fail. Which government is able to solve all Liberians' problems? Any government comes we should put our hands around them and they should be opened to Liberians too who are able to help promote and move the country forward. All we ask for now is unity; this is not a moment for political parties, tribes or religions. This is a moment that demands national unity and engagement," he stated.

He said concealing political unity requires the collective efforts of all, including the government, political and religious leaders.